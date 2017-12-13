Man moves people to tears when he starts playing piano at Ohio Goodwill store

NORWALK, Ohio — A beautiful moment inside a store in Northeast Ohio has moved some people to tears of joy.

Chris Matta, a manager at the Goodwill store in Norwalk, Ohio, posted a video on his Facebook page showing a man playing the piano inside the store.

Matta wrote:

“This gifted gentleman just walked into my store and moved me to tears..listen for yourself..only @ NORWALK GOODWILL., NORWALK,OH”

People were immediately moved by the video. It has been shared more than 17,000 times.

Matta told FOX 8 the man reminded him of one of his friends who, sadly, passed away. His friend could also play the piano. When he saw the man sit down and play, Matta said it reminded him so much of his friend, as the man was also so kind and so full of joy.

Matta said he is so glad he decided to share the video with everyone.