Get updates on school closings, delays

Indians trade reliever Shawn Armstrong to Mariners

Posted 3:41 pm, December 13, 2017, by , Updated at 03:44PM, December 13, 2017

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians traded relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Tribe acquired $500,000 in international bonus pool money in exchange for the right-hander.

Fellow right-handed reliever Bryan Shaw is heading to the Colorado Rockies, multiple sources reported on Tuesday.

The Indians drafted Armstrong, 27, in the 18th round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft. He made 21 appearances for Cleveland during the 2017 season.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

Related stories