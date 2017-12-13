Indians trade reliever Shawn Armstrong to Mariners

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians traded relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced on Wednesday.
The Tribe acquired $500,000 in international bonus pool money in exchange for the right-hander.
Fellow right-handed reliever Bryan Shaw is heading to the Colorado Rockies, multiple sources reported on Tuesday.
The Indians drafted Armstrong, 27, in the 18th round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft. He made 21 appearances for Cleveland during the 2017 season.
