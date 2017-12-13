I-Team uncovers more about video which shows student slammed to ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio - The FOX 8 I-Team is digging for the story behind a video showing a local high school teacher slamming a student to the floor, and we found some of the people we went to avoiding our questions.

The I-Team gave you the first look at the video Tuesday from McKinley High School in Canton. Teacher, Kenneth Weatherbee, has been placed on paid leave under investigation for what happened.

Cell phone video shows a student angrily pull away from the teacher, and then the teacher grabs him and slams him to the floor.

Wednesday morning, we went to the teacher’s home. He answered. Then he quickly slammed the door as soon as he realized a FOX 8 crew was there.

For two days, the I-Team has been asking for the school’s incident reports and other documents. When we went to the Canton City School District headquarters, the district’s head of security came down. He couldn’t tell us when we might get our documents, and he wouldn’t answer any questions with our camera rolling.

We also tracked down the family of the student. His aunt says he is 14, a freshman, and a student with special needs. The aunt says the school first told the teen’s mother he was going to be suspended for insubordination, and there was no mention of the teen getting slammed down. Then, the video surfaced.

The aunt said, "The main concern right now is finding out what happened in its entirety.” She added, "I was highly upset behind it. Even if he had been arguing with a teacher, there was no need for that type of reaction."

We also reached out to the teacher’s union. The union president would only say what happened is “under review.” We asked what the next step would be in the process for the internal investigation. He told us to look up the contract ourselves online.

The district says the public records we requested have to be reviewed by an attorney.

40.798947 -81.378447