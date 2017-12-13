Have Mercy! John Stamos, his fiance expecting a baby

[ndn id = 33164565}

“Full House” star John Stamos is expecting a baby with his fiance, Caitlin McHugh.

People reports it will be 54-year-old Stamos’ and McHugh’s first baby

He recently told People they’d talked about having a baby in the past.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely,” he said.

The two got engaged back in October.

Stamos shared a drawing of the couple at Disneyland with the caption “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after.”

The actor proposed to his girlfriend of two years at his favorite theme park. The proposal included a film that was edited to show romantic moments from Pixar and Disney animated movies, ending with “The Little Mermaid’s” Sebastian saying “just ask the girl.”

