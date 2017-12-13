× FOX 8 Special: “The Chain Reaction” show times

Cleveland Chain Reaction Show Times on WJW FOX 8:

Saturday, 12/16 @ 7PM

Saturday, 12/23 @ 5:30PM

Monday, 12/25 @ 6:30AM

Monday, 12/25 @ 9:30AM

Monday, 12/25 @ 7PM

Saturday, 12/30 @ 5:30PM

Monday, 1/1/2018 @ 7PM

A group of local investors handed over the cash to the local businesses who have been vying for the money for the past several months.

The project began back in March. There were originally four Cleveland neighborhoods in the running; Slavic Village was chosen.

Then, entrepreneurs from that neighborhood competed for the chance to earn cash to get their ideas off the ground.

The opportunity was a concept backed by LeBron James called “Cleveland Hustles,” with local business owners hustling to get their idea off the ground.