Forecast: Winter weather advisory issued ahead of the next clipper

CLEVELAND – A winter weather advisory is active for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties until midnight Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect for northeast Ohio at noon today through 10 am tomorrow. Our western counties will be under the winter weather advisory beginning at 10 am this morning.

Additional accumulation from snow bands will slowly wind down toward sunrise.

Then ANOTHER general clipper arrives this afternoon and will lay out another swath of up to 3-6″ of snow over a widespread area.

Here's the forecast through early afternoon.