FBI: Two men threaten employees, rob Cleveland Heights bank at gunpoint

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI and Huntington National Bank are offering a reward to hopes of tracking down two suspected bank robbers.

The Huntington National Bank on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights was held up at gunpoint just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

One suspect ordered an employee and customer to the ground, telling them not to move or he would kill them, the FBI said. The second suspect jumped the counter and emptied money from a drawer into a white trash bag.

Both suspects were armed. They were wearing masks and blue latex gloves.

The pair got away in a silver Kia. The vehicle was reported stolen in Cleveland Heights at about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The FBI said these men are considered dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Cleveland Division of FBI at 216-522-1400. Reward money is available for tips leading to successful prosecution of those responsible. Huntington Bank is offering an additional $20,000 reward.

