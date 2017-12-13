Family says man seriously injured in attack outside Lakewood bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A family is speaking out to the FOX 8 I-Team hoping to find out exactly what happened outside a Lakewood bar Saturday night.

Fabio Salerno says his 27-year-old nephew, Nico Salerno, was seriously injured outside The Avenue Taphouse around 7 p.m. on December 9.

Nico Salerno and several of his friends took part in the Ugly Christmas Sweater Bar Crawl earlier in the day.

“He went outside to get in a Uber because he was leaving to go meet his sister,” Fabio Salerno said. “We are told a guy came up from behind, hit him on the side of his head and knocked him to the ground.”

Nico Salerno suffered several injuries including a fractured skull.

A woman called 911 saying Nico Salerno was on the ground and he had no pulse. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remains.

“We want to find out who did this; we want justice,” said Giana Salerno, Nico’s sister.

Lakewood police are investigating and trying to determine exactly what happened.

The family and detectives are urging anyone who saw the incident to call police as soon as possible.

“We need the help,” Fabio Salerno said. “It’s like a puzzle. We are putting it together and one detail could be vital.”