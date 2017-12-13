Get updates on school closings, delays

Ex-‘Apprentice’ contestant Omarosa resigning from White House position

Posted 10:34 am, December 13, 2017, by , Updated at 10:35AM, December 13, 2017

John Allen Newman (L) and Omarosa Manigault attend the LA Premiere of the Paramount Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures title Ben-Hur, at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 16, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For Paramount Pictures)

WASHINGTON— The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman — one of President Donald Trump‘s most prominent African-American supporters — plans to leave the administration next month.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Manigault Newman’s resignation is effective Jan. 20, one year since Trump’s inauguration.

Manigault Newman’s decision comes at the start of what’s expected to be a round of departures heading into the new year.

The White House said last week that deputy national security adviser Dina Powell will leave the administration early next year.

Manigault Newman is a former contestant on Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice.” She joined the administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to various constituency groups.

