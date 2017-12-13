× David’s Tomato Chutney

David’s Tomato Chutney

Ingredients

1 (28 ounce) can Red Gold® Whole Peeled Tomatoes, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

Zest of one lemon

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup raisins

1 1/2 teaspoons mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Reduce heat to low and simmer mixture, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes more, or until thickened and reduced to about 2 ½ cups.In a heavy saucepan combine all the above ingredients. Cook mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes.

Place in a jar with a tight fitting lid. Chutney will keep in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks.

Pour some on top of a baked brie for a show-stopping appetizer! Or spoon a little on the side with your favorite roast meat, or make the ultimate grilled cheese by layering this between some slices of your favorite gruyere. You can’t miss with this chutney!

Enjoy!