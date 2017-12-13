Dad-to-be stages his own hilarious ‘McDonald’s belly’ photo shoot to surprise girlfriend

BOSTON — A dad-to-be surprised his girlfriend with a hilarious gift for their gender reveal party — and the photos are going viral.

People reports that Nick Roberts, 25, and his friend, photographer Stephen Cwiok, had a photo shoot to surprise 23-year-old Brianna. Their gender reveal party was back in June.

Roberts stuffed himself full of McDonald’s ahead of time, so he could pull the photo shoot off just right.

In his post he wrote:

“Hey guys. So my girlfriend and I found out we were going to have a baby. So my one day my buddy Stephen came to me with the joking idea of doing a maternity shoot…featuring me. We rolled it around for a while, then decided it was best to go with it. I felt it was only right to at least try to look a little pregnant, so we grabbed some McDonald’s and off we were. If I’m being completely honest, the setting, the occasion, the awful cramps from the double cheeseburgers, it all brought me so much closer to the pregnancy. Now, I’ll never know what being in labor feels like, but i feel in my heart it can’t be too far away from eating A LOT of fast food. I’m truly blessed to have had this eye-opening experience. #theresbeautyinallofus#livelaughlove #fitfam

These beautiful photos were all masterfully taken by none other than the great Stephen Cwiok, a true artist.”

The couple now has a baby boy: Logan.

Their photos have been liked and shared tens of thousands of times.

