Coventry Township woman accused of dismembering husband to appear in court

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Coventry Township woman accused of shooting and dismembering her husband will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Marcia Eubank, 49, is charged with the murder in the death of her husband, 54-year-old Howard L. Eubank. Her hearing is set for 1 p.m.

Deputies were called to a home on Linda Street near Cottage Grove Road in Coventry Township on Saturday. Summit County Sheriff Steve Barry said the couple’s son found the remains, which were located in three separate containers.

According to Barry, Marcia Eubank admitted to shooting her husband twice.

During a hearing in Barberton Municipal Court on Monday, her bond was set at $1 million.

