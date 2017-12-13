× Cleveland School of Cannabis gets state approval

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland School of Cannabis says it received approval from the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools this week.

That means it’s the first cannabis career school east of Colorado with state-approved programs, according to the Cleveland School of Cannabis.

“As an educational facility that is working to advance the study and understanding of cannabis in our country today, we are incredibly honored to be the second State approved institution in the country right now,” said Richard Pine, dean of recruitment, in a news release on Wednesday.

The Cleveland School of Cannabis offers certificate programs in cannabis business, cannabis horticulture, medical applications for cannabis and cannabis executive. They range from $6,500 to $12,500, with single cases starting at $350.

The industry is growing in Ohio with the state’s department of commerce announcing the locations for its medical marijuana program last month.

There is also a planned ballot issue for 2018 that would make growing, processing, possessing, selling and using marijuana legal. The “Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol” amendment could go to voters next fall.