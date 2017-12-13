Cleveland police say two homeless people found dead during frigid, snowy conditions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police say two people — believed to be homeless — were found dead in the area of E 26th and Superior at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a zone car was flagged down in connection with the body of a homeless male found.

The cause is believed to possibly be natural, according to police.

While on-scene, the medical examiner and officers located a second body — a female– covered by snow. Cleveland police say it appears to be a homeless camp.

No other details were immediately released.