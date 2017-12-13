Cleveland officers buy new Nintendo for girl who sold hers to help family

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Police Foundation helped make one girl’s holidays a little bit bright.

Two First District officers met Ni-Asia while they were investigating a missing person case. The girl was upset because she gave her Nintendo to her parents so they could sell it to help pay for things they needed.

“The fact that Ni-Asia would give up something she loved to help put food on the table had a big impact on the officers,” the foundation said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The officers contacted the Cleveland Police Foundation and Cleveland Cops for Kids. They were able to buy Ni-Asia a new Nintendo.

Judging by the photos, she was pretty excited about the gift.