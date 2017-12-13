‘Celebration of Life’ planned for brothers killed in crash

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Plain Local School district is asking students to share information about a “Celebration of Life” for brothers killed in a car crash last week.

Aaron Laudermilt, 18, and Kevin Laudermilt, 16, were both students at GlenOak High School.

The school will host a “Celebration of Life” on Friday, Dec. 15th at 7 p.m.

In a post on Facebook, the district said, “We appreciate the outpouring of love and support that has been shown from our community over the last several days and thank you for all the kind words, prayers and support that have been shown to our staff and students as they mourn.”

Aaron, who was driving the car when it crashed last Thursday afternoon, was pronounced dead at the scene. His younger brother, Kevin, was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where he died on Sunday.

Friends placed crosses with their names at the scene of the crash.

Several area fundraisers are planned to help the family with medical and funeral expenses. There is also a GoFundMe account. As of Wednesday morning, nearly $21,000 had been raised.

Continuing coverage of this story here