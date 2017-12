CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers spent time with some very special fans on Wednesday.

LeBron James and company were joined by coach Ty Lue at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. The group went room to room, posing for photos and handing out Cavs-themed gifts.

The team got into the holiday spirit by sporting Cavaliers Santa hats.

Koby is giving Andrew some tips to get to the league! #CavsCare pic.twitter.com/JCTdbMN5vh — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 13, 2017

Leaving some autographs in the room for Victoria! #CavsCare pic.twitter.com/eNhuyqHaRt — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 13, 2017

All smiles here today! These kids are an inspiration! #CavsCare A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Dec 13, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

These kids are champs! #SquadGoals A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Dec 13, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

One of the BEST days of the year — visiting some little stars at @ClevelandClinic Children's! #CavsCare A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Dec 13, 2017 at 12:46pm PST

