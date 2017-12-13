Bill Martin finds out the results of his DNA ancestry test – for real this time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The evening anchors at Fox 8 are finding out their DNA ancestry!

Earlier this year, our morning anchors learned where their ancestors hailed from, and now it's their evening counterparts' turn.

Each anchor took a DNA ancestry test with Ancestry.com.

For his first test, unfortunately, Bill Martin neglected to read the instructions carefully and he had a cold. And he ate.

That's when we all found out that cold medicine and food will mess up your DNA ancestry results.

Now we have the REAL results of Bill's roots. And they generally matched up with what he thought, at least as far as the Great Britain genes were concerned.

Watch Bill get his results - with a little more teasing from our Todd Meany - above.

