Advisories, parking bans in effect as next round of snow moves in

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's the calm between the storms right now.

Snow is about to move back into the area.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for several counties in Northeast Ohio.

Up to three to six inches of snow could fall over a widespread area.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it will be fully staffed in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.

The evening commute will likely be impacted.

Some cities are already issuing parking bans.

They include:

-- Canton Township: A parking ban will go into effect at 4 p.m. today or when snowfall reaches two inches. The ban will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

-- Plain Township: The ban will remain in effect until Thursday at 8 p.m.

-- Ravenna: A parking ban will stay in effect for all residential streets effective through 8 a.m. Friday. A downtown parking ban will be in effect from 5 p.m. today through 8 a.m. Thursday.

