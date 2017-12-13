2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced; Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues among fan favorites

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced.

This year’s inductees are:

— Bon Jovi

— The Cars

— Dire Straits

— The Moody Blues

— Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe was chosen for the Award for Early Influence.

Four of the Inductees were on the ballot for the first time, including: Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. The top five artists, as selected by the public, comprised a “fans’ ballot” that was tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2018 Inductees.

Four of the top five artists (Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits and The Cars) from the fan ballot will be inducted as performers in 2018.

The annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place April 14, 2018 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. The Rock Hall will host a week of events leading up to the celebration, including the unveiling of the 2018 inductee exhibit and Hall of Fame floor.

