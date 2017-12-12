Westlake police: Woman bites employee as trio steals hundreds in booze

WESTLAKE, Ohio– The Westlake Police Department is looking to identify three people it says stole hundreds of dollars in alcohol.

It happened at the Giant Eagle liquor store on Detroit Road on Dec. 3. Two men and one woman took $377 in Patron and Moet-brand beverages, Westlake police said.

The female suspect bit an employee on the chest as he tried to stop her from getting away. As the group fled the scene, the worker threw a wine bottle at their car, breaking the rear window.

The vehicle was described as a white, four-door sedan with the license plate covered.

Investigators said the same group is suspected of stealing $350 in tequila from the same store on Nov. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westlake police at 440-871-3311.