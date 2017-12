Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- The Akron Police SWAT team was on the scene of a standoff along Dennison Ave. early Tuesday morning.

Police said a man was barricaded in a home.

Shelburn Ave. was blocked from Dennison Ave. to Ripley Ave.

Police did not release any additional information.

Stay with Fox 8 and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.