Show Info: December 12, 2017
Breads & Beyond
There’s no sweeter tradition than Christmas cookies!
5578 State Rd
Parma, OH 44134
(440) 888-5623
http://www.breadsandbeyond.com/
Holiday Market at the Screw Factory
This weekend you’ll find hundreds of unique gifts all under one roof!
6-10p December 15th
10a-6p December 16th
13000 Athens Avenue, Lakewood
www.ScrewFactory.org
FREE!
Great Lakes Theater
It’s one of Northeast Ohio’s favorite holiday traditions!
A Christmas Carol
Now – Dec 23rd
Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square
www.greatlakestheater.org
Girls Outside the Box
This is a tiny shop with a big mission!
256 W. Main St.
Ravenna, OH 44266.
https://www.facebook.com/Girlsoutsidethebox/
https://www.girlsoutsidethebox.com/
Annual Menorah Lighting
There’s a big event happening tonight at Eton Chagrin Boulevard! In celebration, we made latkes thanks to Rivky Gancz from the Fromovitz Chabad Center!
ETON Chagrin Boulevard
TONIGHT 6p-8p
Celebration will include traditional food, activities & more!
www.etonchagrinblvd.com
Rocket Fizz
With all the fun gifts wrapped under the tree, you can’t forget about the stockings!
216 505 5225
530 Euclid Ave Suite 22B, Cleveland
(just outside the 5th Street Arcades)
rocketfizzcleveland@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/rocketfizzcleveland http://rocketfizz.com/
The Gust Gallucci Company
Jesse Blakely from Gallucci’s brought some new holiday spins to some old Italian favorites!
http://tasteitaly.com/
Dr. Marc
New treatments for multiple sclerosis are giving patients great hope for the future!