× Show Info: December 12, 2017

Breads & Beyond

There’s no sweeter tradition than Christmas cookies!

5578 State Rd

Parma, OH 44134

(440) 888-5623

http://www.breadsandbeyond.com/

Holiday Market at the Screw Factory

This weekend you’ll find hundreds of unique gifts all under one roof!

6-10p December 15th

10a-6p December 16th

13000 Athens Avenue, Lakewood

www.ScrewFactory.org

FREE!

Great Lakes Theater

It’s one of Northeast Ohio’s favorite holiday traditions!

A Christmas Carol

Now – Dec 23rd

Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square

www.greatlakestheater.org

Girls Outside the Box

This is a tiny shop with a big mission!

256 W. Main St.

Ravenna, OH 44266.

https://www.facebook.com/Girlsoutsidethebox/

https://www.girlsoutsidethebox.com/

Annual Menorah Lighting

There’s a big event happening tonight at Eton Chagrin Boulevard! In celebration, we made latkes thanks to Rivky Gancz from the Fromovitz Chabad Center!

ETON Chagrin Boulevard

TONIGHT 6p-8p

Celebration will include traditional food, activities & more!

www.etonchagrinblvd.com

Rocket Fizz

With all the fun gifts wrapped under the tree, you can’t forget about the stockings!

216 505 5225

530 Euclid Ave Suite 22B, Cleveland

(just outside the 5th Street Arcades)

rocketfizzcleveland@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/rocketfizzcleveland http://rocketfizz.com/

The Gust Gallucci Company

Jesse Blakely from Gallucci’s brought some new holiday spins to some old Italian favorites!

http://tasteitaly.com/

Dr. Marc

New treatments for multiple sclerosis are giving patients great hope for the future!