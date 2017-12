COLORADO – Reports say that Cleveland Indians reliever Bryan Shaw, is heading to the Colorado Rockies.

2 sources described Shaw to #Rockies as advanced or nearly done. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 13, 2017

The deal with the Rockies is reportedly for three years, $9 million each year.

Sources: Bryan Shaw's deal with the Rockies is for three years, for something in the range of $9 million annually. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 13, 2017

Shaw was drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2008. The Tribe traded for him 5 years ago in a three-way trade that also brought Trevor Bauer to the team. During that time, he made the most appearances of any pitcher in baseball.

The deal with the Rockies is contingent upon Shaw passing a physical.