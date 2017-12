Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah is officially under way.

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland kicked off the eight-day celebration by lighting the Menorah in Beachwood on Tuesday.

There will also be a lighting on Dec. 13 and 14 at 4 p.m. and one on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.

Those celebrating the Festival of Lights look to the menorah as a symbol of strength.

Hanukkah runs through next Wednesday.