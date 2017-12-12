× Man and woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating a double homicide.

Officers responded to a house on Merton Avenue near Lovers Lane at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The medical examiner’s office said a 44-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found dead side with gunshot wounds.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2552.