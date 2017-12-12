Lyndhurst police find stolen gun in stolen car; Three suspects arrested

LYNDHURST, Ohio– Three people, including two 17-year-olds, were arrested after Lyndhurst police located a stolen car.

A Lyndhurst officer was on patrol on Sunday when his unit’s license plate reader alert him to a stolen vehicle. Police monitored the parked car until the three suspects returned.

An 18-year-old man, 17-year-old woman and 17-year-old man, all from Cleveland, were arrested. Charges are pending.

Officers said they found two loaded handguns inside the vehicle; One was reported stolen from East Cleveland.

“These arrests highlight the hidden dangers that police officers face, the benefits of LPR technology (license plate reader), and may have prevented a violent crime,” said Police Chief Rick Porrello, in a news release on Tuesday.

The 2017 Hyundai Elantra was taken in Warren and belongs to Hertz Rental Car.