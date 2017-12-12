Local boy battling brain tumor gets to meet his WWE heroes

CLEVELAND – A local 8-year-old boy who has been battling a brain tumor got an early Christmas present Monday night, when he got to meet his WWE Raw hero, Sheamus at Quicken Loans Arena.

Iain and his family were granted the wish through the Cleveland chapter of A Special Wish Foundation.

Sheamus brought along his pals Cesasro, Shasha Banks and Baley as well.

Iain and his family watched Raw from ringside seats, making for a very memorable evening for a special little guy.