LIVE VIDEO: Winter weather advisory, lake effect snow warnings remain in effect through Wednesday

CLEVELAND – A winter weather advisory is active for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties until midnight Wednesday.

A lake effect snow warning is active for Geauga and Ashtabula counties until midnight Wednesday.

Additional accumulation Tuesday night is likely where snow bands persist, but will slowly wind down toward sunrise.

Then ANOTHER general clipper arrived Wednesday afternoon and night with up to 3-6″ of snow possible in many widespread areas.