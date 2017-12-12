LIVE VIDEO: Snow causing travel troubles in Summit County

​

The winter weather moving through parts of Northeast Ohio is causing some travel troubles in parts of Summit County — including I-77 near Martadale Road in Bath Township.

**Watch LIVE video, above, courtesy of ODOT, for a look at the conditions in Summit County*

A winter weather advisory remains active for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties until midnight Wednesday.

A lake effect snow warning remains active for Geauga and Ashtabula counties until midnight Wednesday.

**Follow weather alerts, here**

Early estimates on snowfall place the target area over Geauga and southern Ashtabula Counties based on the winds. Additional lake-effect snow tonight through AM Wednesday looks like this…

***You can click here to check for school closings throughout the night**