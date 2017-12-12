Live Video: Lake Erie waves churn as second round of winter weather arrives

CLEVELAND – It’s blustery, windy and cold out there, and the Lake Erie waves are churning!

A winter weather advisory is still active for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties until midnight Wednesday.

A lake effect snow warning is active for Geauga and Ashtabula counties until midnight Wednesday.

Clipper #2 has arrived. Everyone could get around an inch up to 4″ with this batch. More is expected with lake enhancement in the Snowbelt. Temperatures will reach around freezing with wind chills in the low 20s.

Here’s the forecast for the clipper snow.

The big story will be heavy lake effect snow on the backside of this clipper. Winds and other parameters are aligning to precede this significant lake effect.

Travel will be very difficult within the intense snow bands. Visibility will be reduced to zero and blowing and drifting snow will make travel nearly impossible within these narrow snow bands.

Plan on PLENTY of extra drive time if you must drive, primarily over the high ground east of the City of Cleveland in order to reach your destination safely.

Early estimates on snowfall place the target area over Geauga and southern Ashtabula Counties based on the winds. Over a foot of snow is possible wherever lake effect bands persist in the lake effect snow warned areas.

