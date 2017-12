× I-277 east at I-76 closed due to a crash involving 10 vehicles

AKRON, Ohio — Interstate 277 eastbound at Interstate 76 is closed due to a crash involving 10 vehicles, including two semis.

The crash happened at just before 10:30 a.m. One of the vehicles was wedged between the two semis.

There is no further information yet available.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.