Live Blog: Speed limit on I-90 in Lake County reduced, NE Ohio roads slowing commute

ORANGE, Ohio — Northeast Ohio can’t hide from it any longer!

Several warnings and advisories are in effect, and the entire area will be seeing snowfall over the next 24 hours.

**For more on the weather alerts, click here**

So that means the commute to and from work may take a bit longer.

**Scroll to the bottom of this page for a LIVE blog of road conditions**

The speed limit on the Interstate 90 corridor through Lake County has been reduced to 50 miles per hour due to road conditions.

*Speed limit reduction* on I-90 corridor through #LakeCountyOH. Remember to drive for the conditions. Ice and snow, take it slow. pic.twitter.com/a0Jhi5mElN — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 12, 2017

The Ohio Department of Transportation is ready with plows on the road, fully staffed and working around the clock. ODOT has around 80 trucks out in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties and 100 more in Akron and Ashtabula.

Overnight, they were pretreating with salt and plowing as needed.

The snow started to develop across the region last night, and our meteorologists predict it iwll continue through Wednesday.

On the roads in some areas, heavy snowfall and drifting should be expected.

ODOT wants drivers to be alert for quickly-changing conditions, wet pavement and low visibility at times.

Click here for the Fox 8 Weather Page.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video