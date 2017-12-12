Indians minor league clubhouse manager dies at Browns game

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians’ minor league team, the Columbus Clippers, announced Monday that their clubhouse manager died Sunday.
The Columbus Dispatch reported that Pruzinsky went into cardiac arrest while attending the Cleveland Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Pruzinsky, 32, leaves behind a wife, Shannon, the team said. She is expecting twin boys in March.
Pruzinsky and his wife lived in Columbus, but the bio on his Twitter page said that he was a “proud” Cleveland native and a Browns fan.
Before joining the Clippers, Pruzinsky was a clubhouse manager for the Lake County Captains, the team tweeted Monday.
There is a GoFundMe page set up by Indians reliever Shawn Armstrong and other teammates.
“Matt was a brother and teammate to each and every individual that stepped foot in that clubhouse,” a post on the GoFundMe page said. “No Matter what the circumstance was he always found a way to look at the positives in life.”
The GoFundMe page had a goal of $40,000. As of Tuesday morning, nearly $43,000 had been raised.
Several Indians and Clippers players, along with others who knew Pruzinsky, tweeted their condolences. Many also shared a link to the GoFundMe page.