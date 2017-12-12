Indians minor league clubhouse manager dies at Browns game

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians’ minor league team, the Columbus Clippers, announced Monday that their clubhouse manager died Sunday.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Pruzinsky went into cardiac arrest while attending the Cleveland Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Columbus Clippers are saddened today by the untimely passing of Clubhouse Manager Matt Pruzinsky. Matt joined the Clippers in 2010 and left an indelible mark on the Clippers and Cleveland @Indians

organizations. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/tFaCf8FvLq — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) December 11, 2017

Matt Pruzinsky, 32, leaves behind a wife, Shannon, the team said. She is expecting twin boys in March.

Pruzinsky and his wife lived in Columbus, but the bio on his Twitter page said that he was a “proud” Cleveland native and a Browns fan.

Before joining the Clippers, Pruzinsky was a clubhouse manager for the Lake County Captains, the team tweeted Monday.

Matt was the Captains Clubhouse Manager for several years before moving on to the Clippers. Our thoughts and prayers are with Matt’s entire family and his wife Shannon, who was also a former Captains staff member. https://t.co/7adHp6Vhnc — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) December 11, 2017

Matt leaves behind his loving wife Shannon, who is expecting twins in the spring. Our thoughts are with Shannon and Matt’s entire family at this time. There is a GoFundMe page for those wishing to donate to help with future expenses. Donate here: https://t.co/GoDiAq9TTk https://t.co/0loS9mYceZ — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) December 11, 2017

There is a GoFundMe page set up by Indians reliever Shawn Armstrong and other teammates.

At a loss for words after receiving a call expressing the terrible news of the loss of @CLBClippers home club house manager. Matt was a true friend and what I considered a teammate. Rest easy my friend and watch over us and those twin boys due March. We all love and miss you! — shawn armstrong (@SArmstrong90) December 11, 2017

“Matt was a brother and teammate to each and every individual that stepped foot in that clubhouse,” a post on the GoFundMe page said. “No Matter what the circumstance was he always found a way to look at the positives in life.”

The GoFundMe page had a goal of $40,000. As of Tuesday morning, nearly $43,000 had been raised.

Several Indians and Clippers players, along with others who knew Pruzinsky, tweeted their condolences. Many also shared a link to the GoFundMe page.

Really tough to hear about the sudden passing of @Matt_Pruzinsky. Guy was the Cbus clubhouse manager for us in the Indians org and easily became a friend to all those that played there. His wife is expecting twins so please help them as he always helped us https://t.co/HOZVKQmVGL — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) December 11, 2017

Words cannot describe what you have done for so many in there careers. You never hesitated to go above and beyond behind the scenes as a member of the @Indians organization. Forever family! Thoughts and prayers to Shannon and future beautiful boys! — Cody Anderson (@Cody_Anderson40) December 11, 2017

Im at a loss of words right now and just completely devastated. @Indians and @CLBClippers we have lost a great one. Matt, you were always there for us. I cant thank you enough for everything you’ve done brother! We love and will miss you! #26thman https://t.co/cZAl4lkV5H — Shawn Morimando (@ShawnMorimando) December 11, 2017

So sad to lose a great friend like you Matt, but I’m sure God has better plans for you my good Friend, my prayers to your wife and those twins that are on their way and th rest of your family #R.I.P.Mattpruzinsky #Ilostafriend @CLBClippers — Danny Salazar (@DannySalazar67) December 12, 2017