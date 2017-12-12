I TEAM: Caught on camera student slammed by teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio - The FOX 8 I TEAM is investigating cell phone video that has a local teacher off the job and under investigation for slamming a student into a wall.

It happened at McKinley High School in Canton. The Superintendent says teacher Ken Weatherbee has been placed on paid leave.

The district says the incident happened December 4, and the video came to light the next day. A parent turned to the I TEAM after the video ended up on her child’s phone. It had been sent by another student.

The video clip making the rounds lasts less than a minute. It shows a student with a backpack in a classroom. A man approaches him, and the student angrily turns away. Then the man grabs him and throws him headfirst into a wall. Others in the room can be heard gasping at the sight.

The parent who turned to the I TEAM said, "As a parent, I wouldn't want someone putting their hands on my kid like that." She added, "I think it’s worth looking into. Something needs to be done."

A statement from the Canton City School District Superintendent calls the “teacher’s behavior…disturbing and unprofessional.” The statement goes on to say, while the teacher is entitled to due process, the district will try to make sure “he faces the most severe discipline possible.” The statement did not, however, reveal what led to the situation.

The district says the teacher initially called what happened “restraint,” but the video showed more.

We left messages for the teachers' union. We also tried reaching the teacher at home, and there was no answer.