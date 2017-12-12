Fox Recipe Box: Holiday Cranberry Jalapeno Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's beautiful, colorful and a perfect appetizer for any holiday get-together. Country chef Lee Ann Miller enlisted the help of Fox 8's Kristi Capel to show us how to make her Holiday Cranberry Jalapeno Dip.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Fresh Cranberry Salsa Cream Cheese Dip

1- 12 oz. package fresh cranberries

¼ cup green onion, chopped fine

¼ cup cilantro, chopped fine

1 small jalapeno, minced

1 cup granulated white sugar

¼ teaspoon cumin

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Dash of salt

2- 8oz. packages cream cheese

Rinse and pat dry fresh cranberries. Put cranberries in food processor and pulse until cranberries are coarsely chopped. Be careful not to mince or make into liquid. Finely chop green onions, cilantro and jalapeno pepper. Add remaining ingredients except the cream cheese. Cover cranberry mixture and refrigerate 4 hours to overnight. When ready to assemble, allow cream cheese to come to room temperature and mix well with electric mixer. Mix until cream cheese is light and fluffy. During the Holidays, spread cream cheese in the shape of a Christmas tree on a platter. Strain any extra fluid off of the cranberry mixture (there will be fluid) and gently spoon cranberry mixture over cream cheese. Serve with wheat thins or sea salt pita chips.