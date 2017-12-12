CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Royal Ringers are the premier hand bell group at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Cuyahoga Falls. Under the direction of Scott Isaacs, the group is one of three hand bell groups at the school. To learn more about the music department at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy click here.
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Royal Ringers
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Joshua Surgeon
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: University of Akron Steel Drum Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Singing Angels
-
Sweet pups up for adoption at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
-
All aboard! Take a journey back through time in Cuyahoga Valley National Park
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Eastlake North High School ‘Northern Lights’
-
Round 1 of 2017 OHSAA football playoffs set
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Solon High School Madrigals
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Mentor High School Cardinal Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Avon Electric Orchestra
-
-
I-Team: Why are deadbeat parents not getting punished for failing to pay child support?
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Front Porch Lights
-
FNTD playoffs: Round 2 pairings released for 2017 state football playoffs