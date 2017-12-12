Fox 8 Jukebox: The Royal Ringers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Royal Ringers are the premier hand bell group at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Cuyahoga Falls. Under the direction of Scott Isaacs, the group is one of three hand bell groups at the school. To learn more about the music department at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video