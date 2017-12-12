Endangered missing adult alert issued for Rocky River man

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old who left his home Dec. 11 and never returned.
According to authorities, Anatole Kurkov, 81, left his Rocky River home at around 3 p.m. Monday.
He is described as being 5’11” tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
He’s suffered a stroke in the past, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
He is believed to be driving a silver 2007 Mazda MZ3 with plate number GKU2264.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
41.476822 -81.849757