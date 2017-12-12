DroneFOX shows multi-vehicle crash on I-277 in Akron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Treacherous conditions have contributed to numerous crashes on area highways throughout the day Tuesday.

That includes a chain-reaction crash in which one car was sandwiched between two tractor trailers.

It happened on the Kenmore leg of I-277 in Akron. Slick conditions contributed to the crash, which involved six cars, and two semi trucks.

One of those cars was crushed between the two tractor-trailers. Police say the driver of that car, amazingly, was okay.

One other person was taken to a local hospital.