CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for the “Hamburglar” who broke into a McDonald’s on the city’s east side.

The man entered the restaurant on Buckeye Road through the drive-thru window, according to police. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Officers found a broken hammer and a pair of pliers on the office floor. The police report said the safe was damaged, but nothing was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.