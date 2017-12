CLEVELAND– Detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

John H. Chambliss, 68, was last seen on Dec. 10 at his home on East 139th Street in Cleveland.

Police said it is believed he left without his medications and is not receiving the necessary dialysis treatments.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call investigators at 216-623-5418.