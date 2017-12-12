Check out Oreo’s new flavors for the new year: Will you try them?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oreo just announced its newest flavors coming your way in 2018.

On a post on their Facebook page, Oreo said, earlier this year, they asked fans to tell them what to create next.

The three selected flavors are: Pina Colada, Cherry Cola and Kettle Corn, and they will be available in stores in May 2018 for you to vote on.

Oreo said they are notifying the finalists.

Meanwhile, Travel + Leisure reports there are other flavors coming even sooner: Chocolate Hazelnut and Hot & Spicy Cinnamon will reportedly be available in January.