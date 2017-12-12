Baseball community remembers Columbus Clippers clubhouse manager who died at Browns game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – “You know how you meet someone that you see that they have a good heart and you just sense that in the first few minutes of meeting them? He and Shannon embodied that,” said Paul Siegwarth, VP of Stadium Operations for the Lake Erie Crushers.

But Shannon is now grieving for her husband of just over a year, Matt Pruzinsky, who died after going into cardiac arrest Sunday at the Browns game.

“Always a positive attitude,” reflected Neil Stein, General Manager of the Lake County Captains. Pruzinsky, 32, worked for both men as a clubhouse manager. He was with the Lake County Captains until 2009.

“Such a fun-loving person that lived life to the fullest and that’s the one thing that I always remember about him,” Stein said.

“He kept things together, he made life easier for the players and the coaches so they could focus on what they had to do on the field,” Siegwarth said.

Siegwarth has known Pruzinsky and his wife for 15 years, since Pruzinsky was a bat boy with the Captains.

“We had a chance to spend a special time of their lives together and see them get married and see how happy they were. So it was good memories, great memories, our heart goes out to them all,” Siegwarth said.

In 2010 Pruzinsky became the clubhouse manager for the Columbus Clippers. Many Cleveland Indians players knew him well. Jason Kipnis, Mike Clevinger and Danny Salazar tweeted their condolences for the family and best memories with Pruzinsky.

So sad to lose a great friend like you Matt, but I’m sure God has better plans for you my good Friend, my prayers to your wife and those twins that are on their way and th rest of your family #R.I.P.Mattpruzinsky #Ilostafriend @CLBClippers — Danny Salazar (@DannySalazar67) December 12, 2017

Really tough to hear about the sudden passing of @Matt_Pruzinsky. Guy was the Cbus clubhouse manager for us in the Indians org and easily became a friend to all those that played there. His wife is expecting twins so please help them as he always helped us https://t.co/HOZVKQmVGL — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) December 11, 2017

The @Indians and @CLBClippers family lost a great one, he was always there when any of us needed help, cheers to our true 26th man who helped make the ends meet behind the scenes. RIP Matt thank you for all you did https://t.co/bmxSQbymYo — 🦉Mike Clevinger 🌺 (@Mike_Anthony13) December 11, 2017

“All the players know who he is, all the staff knows who he is, he keeps everything together,” Siegwarth said.

Now Pruzinsky’s legacy will be the twin boys he and his wife are expecting this Spring.

“My hope is that she as well as friends of hers and family will be able to share those stories of Matt with the little kids to let them know what their dad was like and to be proud of him,” Siegwarth said.