Ashtabula man charged with murder, assault in woman's death

ASHTABULA, Ohio– Officials filed murder and felonious assault charges against a man in connection with the death of a 54-year-old woman.

Leonard Bankston was arrested Sunday, Ashtabula City Solicitor Mike Franklin told FOX 8 News. He is now facing charges in connection with the death of Sheila Pyles.

Officials said they were first called to the home on West 49th Street and were told the woman had a possible medical issue. She was taken to the hospital with severe injuries on Dec. 10 and died during the early morning hours of Dec. 11.

Bankston has a prior charge of felony domestic violence. He is being held in jail and is expected in court soon.