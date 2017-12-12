Ashland County dive team saves dog from icy pond

ASHLAND, Ohio– It wasn’t the usual call the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team receives.

“We got a call about a dog being stuck on an icy pond Monday afternoon,” said Sheriff Chief Deputy Carl Richert. “The owner was very concerned and we understand because dogs are part of the family.”

The homeowners on Orange Township Road 713 said they were afraid the dog would fall through the ice. Richert said deputies could hear the dog, Hana, whimpering.

“The dog was afraid to move,” Richert said.

For the next half hour, deputies were able to calmly talk to the dog and used treats to get her to move to shore .

The 80-pound labrador retriever finally made it safely off the ice.

Richert said it’s a good time to remind everyone to stay off ice-covered ponds and lakes, and keep a close eye on pets and children .

“It’s very dangerous this time of year and it’s very important to make sure everyone and pets stay off the ice,” Richert said.

