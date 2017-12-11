× Woman breaks into Sheffield Lake elementary school

SHEFFILED LAKE, Ohio– The Sheffield Lake Police Department is working to identify the woman its says broke into an elementary school.

On Monday, investigators released a photo of a woman, who appears to be wrapped in a blanket. The suspect is accused of breaking and entering at Knollwood Elementary School at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the police department at 440-949-7131.