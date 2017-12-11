Authorities say pipe bomb explosion in NYC subway was a ‘terror-related’ incident

Woman breaks into Sheffield Lake elementary school

Posted 11:00 am, December 11, 2017, by

(Photo courtesy: Lorain County CSI)

SHEFFILED LAKE, Ohio– The Sheffield Lake Police Department is working to identify the woman its says broke into an elementary school.

On Monday, investigators released a photo of a woman, who appears to be wrapped in a blanket. The suspect is accused of breaking and entering at Knollwood Elementary School at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the police department at 440-949-7131.