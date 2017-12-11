Winter weather advisory, lake effect snow warning

CLEVELAND — A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties from 7 p.m. Monday to midnight Wednesday.

A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Geauga and Ashtabula counties from 7 p.m. Monday to midnight Wednesday.

Clipper #2 arrives tonight. Everyone could get around an inch up to 4″ with this batch. More is expected with lake enhancement in the Snowbelt. Temperatures will reach around freezing with wind chills in the low 20s.

The big story will be heavy lake effect snow on the backside of this clipper. Winds and other parameters are aligning to precede this significant lake effect.

Travel will be very difficult within these intense snow bands. Visibility will be reduced to zero and blowing and drifting snow will make travel nearly impossible within these narrow snow bands.

Plan on PLENTY of extra drive time if you must drive, primarily over the high ground east of the City of Cleveland in order to reach your destination safely.

Early estimates on snowfall place the target area over Geauga and southern Ashtabula Counties based on the winds. Over a foot of snow is possible in these areas by noon on Wednesday.

WEATHER ALERT DETAILS:

Winter weather advisory

-Snow, blowing snow, ice or sleet is expected, but heavy conditions should not be hazardous enough to meet warning criteria

-4 to 6 inches of snowfall or .5 inch of ice in 12 hours expected

-Issued 24 hours or more before weather event

-Replaces lake effect snow advisory and freezing rain advisory

Winter storm watch

-Potential for significant winter weather, including heavy snow, sleet, ice or blowing snow

-6 inches of snow in 12 hours or 8 inches of snow in 24 hours expected

-Issued 30 to 48 hours before synoptic, or large-scale, event

-Issued 24 to 36 hours before lake effect event

-Replaces lake effect snow watch and blizzard watch

Winter storm warning

-Issued 24 hours before a winter weather event as it becomes imminent

-Comes after winter storm advisory or winter storm watch

-Confidence in forecast is very high

Lake effect snow warnings will still be issued on a county basis.

