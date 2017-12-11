WATCH: Cavs players surprise grocery shoppers to spread holiday spirit

CLEVELAND — How cool is this? Can you imagine spotting some of your favorite Cavs players at the grocery store?

Not only that, but having them check out and bag your groceries.

That happened at a Cleveland-area Giant Eagle on Monday. Customers were treated to having J.R. Smith and Isaiah Thomas not only bag up all of their goods, but they also surprised customers by paying their bills!

The Cavs said this was all in the hopes of spreading holiday spirit as part of the Cavaliers Season of Giving, presented by Nestlé Baking.

Can you imagine having @TheRealJRSmith or @isaiahthomas check out & bag your groceries?! Some lucky Clevelanders are being surprised at @GiantEagle today as part of our @NestleTollHouse Season of Giving! #CavsCare pic.twitter.com/vdRgvpD5lZ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 11, 2017

