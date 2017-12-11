Sweet sibling rivalry: Watch snack time for otter pups at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND — It was another first for the adorable otter pups at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The three male pups on Monday had their first experience with live fish.. and showed off a little sibling rivalry as they went after the tasty treats.

The zoo said the trio continues to get bigger and stronger and is expected to be on exhibit very soon.

The three otter pups were born in September. The zoo has seven otters.

