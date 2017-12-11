Suspect sought for Lakewood bank robbery

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is searching for the man it says robbed a Lakewood bank Monday morning.

The suspect walked into the Dollar Bank on Madison Avenue near Lakeland Avenue at about 11:12 a.m. According to the FBI, the man passed a demand note to the teller and indicated he had a weapon.

No one was injured.

The suspect was wearing blue latex gloves and a gray coat that said “Construction” on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 216-529-6763 or the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400. Callers can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for tips leading to an arrest and prosecution.